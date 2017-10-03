AP sources: White House to seek $29B disaster aid package

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, damaged trailers sit in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Sunshine Key, Fla. When Hurricane Irma slammed into the Lower Florida Keys, it destroyed or severely damaged nearly all of the area’s mobile homes where many of its service industry workers live. Business owners and county leaders are racing to secure temporary housing for those workers while trying to preserve the island chain’s small-town, mom-and-pop atmosphere .(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid request that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program and almost $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims.

That’s the word from a senior administration official and top Capitol Hill aides.

The government-guaranteed flood insurance program is maxing out on a $30 billion line of credit from Treasury. The upcoming proposal would erase $16 billion of that debt to permit the program to pay claims from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Another $13 billion is being requested for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief operations.

The request is expected on Capitol Hill as early as Wednesday.

The officials required anonymity because the $29 billion request is being finalized and is not yet public.

