$5 AMC movie tickets every Tuesday in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesdays are about to get a whole lot better for movie lovers.

AMC is declaring Tuesdays are the must-see film day.

An October Tuesday combined with the free “Stubs Loyalty Club” card from AMC gets you a $5 flick of your choice.

This means you can see any movie, any Tuesday in October for just $5 bucks through the end of the month.

And it gets even better.

For just $5 more, you can also get a small popcorn and a soda.

Dinner and a movie for just $10 bucks? Count us in!

You can learn more about this deal and print out the popcorn combo coupon right here.

