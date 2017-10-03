$5 AMC movie tickets every Tuesday in October

By Published: Updated:
Stock image.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesdays are about to get a whole lot better for movie lovers.

AMC is declaring Tuesdays are the must-see film day.

An October Tuesday combined with the free “Stubs Loyalty Club” card from AMC gets you a $5 flick of your choice.

This means you can see any movie, any Tuesday in October for just $5 bucks through the end of the month.

And it gets even better.

For just $5 more, you can also get a small popcorn and a soda.

Dinner and a movie for just $10 bucks? Count us in!

You can learn more about this deal and print out the popcorn combo coupon right here.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s