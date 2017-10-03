$5 AMC movie tickets every Tuesday in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesdays are about to get a whole lot better for movie lovers.
AMC is declaring Tuesdays are the must-see film day.
An October Tuesday combined with the free “Stubs Loyalty Club” card from AMC gets you a $5 flick of your choice.
This means you can see any movie, any Tuesday in October for just $5 bucks through the end of the month.
And it gets even better.
For just $5 more, you can also get a small popcorn and a soda.
Dinner and a movie for just $10 bucks? Count us in!
You can learn more about this deal and print out the popcorn combo coupon right here.
