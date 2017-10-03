40 employers expected for 3rd Annual County Job Fair in Tampa

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Forty employers are expected to participate in this year’s County Job Fair.

The job fair is presented by Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman, in association with CareerSource Tampa Bay and Hillsborough Community College.

Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Amgen, Macy’s Logistics and Operations, ChildCare Careers and Hillsborough County Public Schools are just some of the employers expected to participate.

The 2017 County Job Fair is free and open to the public and will take place October 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus, located at 4001 W. Tampa Bay Blvd.

