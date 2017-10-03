3 Orlando City Soccer Club players kicked out of Disney

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On March 9, 2017, one of the greatest runs for the stock market in history is marking its eighth anniversary. It's not just stock prices that have risen over the past eight years. Prices for fun things, like tickets to Disney World, have gone up in the past eight years too. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Three Orlando City soccer players were kicked out of Disney World after officials say they became verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says Orlando City Lions players Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, along with U.S. women’s national team standout and Orlando City Pride star Alex Morgan, were all escorted out of Disney World’s Epcot park on Sunday. Toia’s wife was also ejected. The report says the group began arguing with other guests and workers after Barnes cut in line at the United Kingdom pavilion’s pub.

The Orlando City Soccer Club issued a statement Tuesday saying that it is aware of the incident. Both the Lions of Major League Soccer and the Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League are out of action this week for international break.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s