Woman says husband died trying to save her in Las Vegas shooting attack

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 2 people dead. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The wife of a Tennessee man killed by the Las Vegas shooter says her husband died because he saved her from being shot.

Heather Gulish Melton told local media that her husband, Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, was among the 50 killed Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

She says in a statement to the Nashville station that “he saved my life and lost his.”

Local media reports Melton was a registered nurse.

Jeremy Butler, who says he has been best friends with Sonny Melton since he was 3, told the Paris (Tennessee) Post Intelligencer that Melton was shielding his wife from gunfire when he was fatally shot.

Butler said the couple got married about a year ago.

