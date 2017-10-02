Woman says husband died trying to save her in Las Vegas shooting attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The wife of a Tennessee man killed by the Las Vegas shooter says her husband died because he saved her from being shot.

Heather Gulish Melton told local media that her husband, Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, was among the 50 killed Sunday night in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

She says in a statement to the Nashville station that “he saved my life and lost his.”

Local media reports Melton was a registered nurse.

Jeremy Butler, who says he has been best friends with Sonny Melton since he was 3, told the Paris (Tennessee) Post Intelligencer that Melton was shielding his wife from gunfire when he was fatally shot.

Butler said the couple got married about a year ago.

