White House, Florida officials respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

By Published:
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — People all across the United States are waking up Monday morning to devastating news out of Las Vegas.

At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more are hurt in what officials are calling the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As details continue to emerge about what happened, officials from the White House and here in Florida have taken to social media to send their condolences.

President Donald Trump:

First Lady Melania Trump:

Vice President Mike Pence:

Former President Barack Obama:

Governor Rick Scott:

House Speaker Richard Corcoran:

Senator Marco Rubio:

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman:

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn tweeted that he is, “Praying for the victims in the deadly #LasVegasshooting, another terrible tragedy.”

