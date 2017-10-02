White House, Florida officials respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — People all across the United States are waking up Monday morning to devastating news out of Las Vegas.
At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more are hurt in what officials are calling the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
As details continue to emerge about what happened, officials from the White House and here in Florida have taken to social media to send their condolences.
President Donald Trump:
First Lady Melania Trump:
Vice President Mike Pence:
Former President Barack Obama:
Governor Rick Scott:
House Speaker Richard Corcoran:
Senator Marco Rubio:
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman:
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn tweeted that he is, “Praying for the victims in the deadly #LasVegasshooting, another terrible tragedy.”