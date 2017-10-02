White House, Florida officials respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) — People all across the United States are waking up Monday morning to devastating news out of Las Vegas.

At least 50 people are dead and hundreds more are hurt in what officials are calling the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As details continue to emerge about what happened, officials from the White House and here in Florida have taken to social media to send their condolences.

President Donald Trump:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump:

My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence:

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

Former President Barack Obama:

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Governor Rick Scott:

.@FLAnnScott and I are praying for Las Vegas and all the innocent lives senselessly taken. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 2, 2017

House Speaker Richard Corcoran:

Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas. #PrayForLasVegas — Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) October 2, 2017

Senator Marco Rubio:

I’m praying for all the victims, their families, and our first responders in the #LasVegas #MandalayBay shooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 2, 2017

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman:

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn tweeted that he is, “Praying for the victims in the deadly #LasVegasshooting, another terrible tragedy.”