VIDEO: Sarasota deputies encounter car engulfed in flames on I-75

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL (WWSB) – Sarasota deputies encountered a car completely engulfed in flames on Sunday.
The vehicle was found off I-75 near mile marker 187 between Sumter Boulevard and River Road.
One northbound lane was shut down following the incident.
Fortunately, the driver managed to safely escape.
No further details are available at this time.
