Travelers returning to TIA from Las Vegas describe scene, mood after shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first commercial airline flights arriving from Las Vegas since the massacre are now landing at Tampa International Airport.

Southwest flight 5054 touched down right around 3 p.m. A number of passengers spoke about their experiences before leaving the popular destination.

Joe Lese lives in Homosassa and thought surviving a hurricane was an accomplishment. Not any more.

“A lot of people at the airport you ran into were affected. I mean, when the hurricane came through, I would tell people I dodged a bullet. Now I really did dodge a bullet,” said Lese, as his voice cracked describing the mood at the airport. “A lot of people at the airport were really subdued.”

Lese wasn’t staying on the strip when the shooting happened, but described the feeling in the city hours afterwards.

“Just to get your rental car back and get to the airport. There were many obstacles in the way. Once you got there, it was okay,” said Lese. “But you could tell a number of people were in just a very subdued mood.”

Angelina Mandanici was in Las Vegas with her boyfriend, who was attending a convention.

“This morning, you could feel the tension in the airport and everyone was just shaken up,” said Mandanici. “It was surreal that I was in the area when it happened and I was almost at the area where it happened, but decided to go back to the hotel.”

Sunny Lane and Jeremy Johnson have a different point of view and a different take on the sequence of events. They are entertainers who call Vegas home. Lane says her phone blew up shortly after the shots rang out.

“Right when it all happened, everyone was hitting us up on text message, phone call. Hitting them back instantly just to have that confirmation knowing that we’re okay and they’re okay,” said Lane. “Because we have a lot of people who work on the strip.”

Johnson says what happened still hasn’t sunk in. He’s still trying to make sense out of such a senseless act.

“I’m still not sure of all the news,” said Johnson. “Things are still coming in minute by minute.”

