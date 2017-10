Halloween is approaching and you want to make sure your costume is topical. Check out the costumes predicted to be the most popular this year.

1. Pennywise the clown from It

2. The Stranger Things kids

3. Belle from Beauty and the Beast

4. Wonder Woman

5. Game of Thrones characters

6. Unicorn

7. Baywatch babe

8. T-Rex

9. Rey from Star Wars

10. Giraffe