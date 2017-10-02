The Scariest Thing about Halloween: Pedestrian Accidents

Each Halloween, despite little evidence, a huge number of parents worry that their children’s treats may have been tampered with or poisoned. However, studies suggest that should be the least of their worries. Over the years, accident statistics have repeatedly shown that twice as many children are killed, and four times as many are injured, in pedestrian/vehicle incidents on Halloween compared to other days throughout the year.

What Parents Should Know

With most Halloween-related activities occurring at night, and the visually obstructive nature of many costumes, it is no surprise that pedestrian accidents increase during the holiday. As children and teens take to the streets to attend parties, to visit haunted houses or to go trick-or-treating, it is incredibly important for parents to remind their kids to be attentive when walking or behind the wheel. Driver distraction or intoxication is the most common cause of preventable automobile accidents.

· The pedestrian death rate among teens is twice that of younger children.

· Each Halloween, there is a 23 percent increase in drunken driving incidents.

· More than 12 percent parents report that their child, ages 5 years or younger, is permitted to trick or treat without adult supervision.

Please take the time to talk to your family about safety this Halloween, and reduce the number of child pedestrian accidents.

Five Important Safety Tips from Safe Kids Worldwide:

— Always trick or treat and cross streets only when an adult is present.

— Walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

— Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Parents should remind children to watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

— Look left, right, and then left again, when crossing, and keep looking as you cross, streets. Walk, never run, across the street.

— Costumes should include a bright or reflective element to help increase visibility of the wearer and never restrict their movement or vision.

