Teen shot dead by family member while sneaking back into home

By Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis teenager is dead after being fatally shot by a family member in what police are investigating as an accidental shooting.

The shooting took place early Sunday. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the teen was trying to sneak back into the house and a family member heard noises and woke up. Authorities say the family member confronted the teenager when shots were fired. The alleged shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities have not detailed circumstances of the shooting, including how the suspected shooter was related to the victim.

Police say Marion County prosecutors are being consulted to determine if charges will be filed.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s