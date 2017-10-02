Tampa Bay area radio DJ returns home from country music festival in Las Vegas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Over the weekend, local radio DJ Cadillac Jack with 99.5 QYK was at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, where the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history happened Sunday night.

He left a day early, but his 21-year-old daughter who is a nursing student out west stayed there. She was attending the concert to celebrate her birthday.

Around 12:30 Monday morning, Cadillac Jack got the phone call no one wants. His daughter, Presley, was in the crowd of thousands watching country star Jason Aldean when bullets started flying all around her.

“She was right in the middle of it and said, ‘We are trying to take cover.’ It was very upsetting,” he said.

Fortunately, she is okay.

Cadillac Jack has attended several country music festivals in his career and describes this one as “well-behaved.”

“I was even joking with a couple of cops here about having to cover the concert, but they just replied saying it is always one of the more tame concerts to cover. The mood was great the whole weekend. Everyone was just there to have a good time,” said Cadillac Jack.

He talks about the country music industry being tight-knit, both the performers and the fan base.

“I can guarantee you Jason Aldean will do something to help the family,” he said.

In the meantime, the entire staff at 99.5 QYK offers their prayers and condolences to all affected by this tragic mass shooting.

