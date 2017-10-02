Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old, 14-year-old

Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department searching for an endangered, missing teenager Monday evening.

Gwyneth Dotson, 13, texted family Monday morning that she was in the area of 10th Street and Tamiami Trail, with a possibly medical emergency, but has not been heard from since.

Dotson is described as 5’3” and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with “1975” on the front, black skinny jeans and blue sneakers. She may be carrying a blue backpack.

Dotson may be in the company of Tyler McKenna, 14. He is also missing.

McKenna is 5’6” and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with dark blue or black jeans, black shoes and black Vans backpack. He has a Longboard skateboard with a volcano painted on it.

Anyone with information regarding Dotson or McKenna’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

