Rocker Tom Petty, 66, dies after being removed from life support

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Tom Petty has died at the age of 66, Rolling Stone reported.

Petty was on life support Monday following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

TMZ reported Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ posted and update saying, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

He would have turned 67 on Oct. 20.

He is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but is also known as the co-founder of the late 1980s group the Traveling Wilburys.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

