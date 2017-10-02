Pulse survivors offer help to Las Vegas families, vigil held in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Las Vegas shooting is reopening raw emotions among survivors of the Pulse massacre in Orlando.

They are promising to travel to Nevada to offer support.

Several gathered at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando for a candlelight vigil for the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting spree.

Under a U.S. flag at half-staff to honor the victims, people who escaped with their lives from the Pulse shooting gathered to pledge support for families in Las Vegas.

For many, Las Vegas brought back horrible memories.

“It was immediate flash back. It just took me right back to June 12th of last year. The fear. The not knowing where the shots were coming from,” said Passion Suarez.

Vigil participants lit candles arranged with the initials of Las Vegas and a heart.

They haven’t yet healed from the shooting that took 49 lives at the Pulse nightclub, but they’re willing to help those hurting in Nevada.

“What we want to do is kind of, want to pay forward what the Boston survivors did for us. They actually showed up here within the first week of our crisis and kind of guided us through,” said Enakai Pmire.

Pulse survivors are planning trips to Las Vegas.

“If it’s just a hug, holding their hand, we can truly identify what it is to hear shots and not know where they’re coming from, and seeing people drop,” said India Godman.

Vigils like this bring a sense of peace to those hurt by the senseless violence.

They hope they can help in just a small way, to lessen the pain.

“Love will conquer. Never hate,” said Godman.

The “One Orlando Alliance” is planning a larger vigil in Dr. Phillips tomorrow at 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE: