Pulse survivor sends prayers to victims of Las Vegas concert shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The shooting in Las Vegas is hitting close to home for victims who survived the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub last year.

Pulse survivor Amanda Grau is in disbelief.

“I can only imagine what everybody is going through in Las Vegas, going through their mind, that’s for sure. I can definitely relate,” said Grau.

She woke up Monday morning to news clips of people running and taking cover, after police say gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire at a concert in Las Vegas.

Fifty-eight people died.

For Grau, it’s deja vu.

“This is quite disturbing and I’m shocked and angry and upset. I just can’t believe that something like this can happen again,” said Grau. “I don’t understand how this man got into this hotel with all those guns that they were saying.”

Grau was shot by Omar Mateen at the Orlando nightclub where 49 people were killed.

Grau, who lives in Tampa, went through extensive recovery at Florida Hospital Tampa after three surgeries.

She is still in pain, but says it doesn’t compare to the heartache she feels right now for the victims in Las Vegas.

“It’s going to take time. That’s for sure. It is a long process. This is something that you’re not going to ever forget. We are still going through the process and journey of this. My heart and prayers go out to everyone in Las Vegas that was affected by this,” said Grau.

Grau will have a fourth surgery on Thursday.

