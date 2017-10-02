PHOTO: Map shows targeted festival area on Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS (WFLA/CNN) — A new detailed map shows area along Las Vegas Strip near the deathly attack.

As you can see in the CNN photo, Mandalay Bay, the hotel where shots were fired from, looks down upon the Route 91 Harvest Festival fairgrounds.

A gunman, Stephen Paddock, perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding hundreds more.

Tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police say an estimated 406 people were taken to nearby hospitals after the shooting.

The Islamic State has claimed the attack, saying the shooter converted to Islam months ago, but they have not provided evidence.

