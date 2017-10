PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pasco County have arrested a teenager for written threats to kill other students at a high school.

Deputies say they arrested the 14-year-old on Sunday after he threatened to bring a machete knife to Zephyrhills High School on Monday and kill two other students.

Investigators say he made the threat using Snapchat.

The suspect told deputies the message was meant as a joke.