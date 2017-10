ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – OneBlood reached out to the blood center in Nevada early Monday morning to let them know they are ready to assist if help is needed.

OneBlood is in the process of preparing a shipment of blood and platelets to be sent to Las Vegas as soon as possible and to remain on standby to assist further if needed.

To find a donor center or Big Red Bus near you, you can go online.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.