Officials: US to ask Cuba to cut embassy staff by 60 percent

By Published:
FILE- In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, right of center, applauds with other dignitaries after raising the Cuban flag over their new embassy in Washington. The Obama administration doesn't plan to invite Cuban dissidents to Secretary of State John Kerry's historic flag-raising at the U.S. Embassy in Havana on Friday, Aug. 14, vividly illustrating how U.S. policy is shifting focus from the island's opposition to its single-party government. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is preparing to ask Cuba to reduce the staff at its embassy in Washington by 60 percent.

The move follows last week’s U.S. decision to reduce American personnel at the embassy in Havana by a similar amount. That move was in response to mysterious health attacks on U.S. government workers in Cuba that have affected their hearing, balance and vision.

The officials say the State Department is expected to announce the decision Tuesday. They say the intention isn’t to punish Cuba, but to ensure both countries have a similar number of diplomats in each other’s capitals. The Cuban diplomats won’t be formally expelled unless Havana refuses to send them home.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the matter and demanded anonymity.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s