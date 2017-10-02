Make your yard spooky this Halloween

Halloween yard decorations are becoming more and more popular. If you want to scare away the trick-or-treaters this year, or frighten your party guests, take a look at these tips for how to make your yard spooky.

Add cobwebs: Get a cheap pack of fake cobwebs from your local Halloween shop and stretch them around the trees, fence and your door.

Make fake graves: Nothing is creepier on Halloween than a graveyard. Add fake gravestones around your yard to create a graveyard. You can also be creative with what names you put on the graves.

Figures: Create a mummy, zombie or other scary figure to put in your yard. You can have it positioned around the graves, or even hide it in the trees or near the door.

Scary music: Download some creepy sounds – creaking doors, howls and screams – and play them outside.

Fog machine: Rent a fog machine to make your yard creepy. The fog will create a mysterious haze that will be sure to scare some of your guests.

Get in on the fun: If you really want to give your guests a fright, consider having you and your family dressed up in a scary costumes and positioned around the yard.