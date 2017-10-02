MacDill Air Force growing, adds decorated unit

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday morning, the 50th Air Refueling Squadron was moved into MacDill Air Force Base.

The 50th is made up of eight jets and about 250 personnel. The jets are KC-135. The unit was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

Air Force officials tell News Channel 8 they are excited to add this “highly decorated unit.”

The 50th squadron dates back to the days when the army operated an air installation on land it turned over after World War II for what would become the Tampa International Airport.

The welcome ceremony at MacDill was held Monday morning.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s