MacDill Air Force growing, adds decorated unit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Monday morning, the 50th Air Refueling Squadron was moved into MacDill Air Force Base.

The 50th is made up of eight jets and about 250 personnel. The jets are KC-135. The unit was stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

Air Force officials tell News Channel 8 they are excited to add this “highly decorated unit.”

The 50th squadron dates back to the days when the army operated an air installation on land it turned over after World War II for what would become the Tampa International Airport.

The welcome ceremony at MacDill was held Monday morning.