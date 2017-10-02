Lone wolf attacks keep St. Petersburg Police Chief up at night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pulse night club: 49 people partying killed.

Virginia Tech: 27 students, five teachers gunned down.

Sandy Hook elementary school: 20 children, six adults shot to death.

Until Sunday, these were the three deadliest mass shootings in American history.

All victims were innocent. All were soft targets. And there are plenty of them.

“Every Friday night there’s a high school football game, there’s little league football games, there’s the holidays are right around the corner, the malls,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

The lone wolf attack is what keeps St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway up at night.

“We don’t have enough law enforcement to cover every soft target in the U.S.,” added Chief Holloway. “That lone wolf attacker, there’s nothing that you can do.”

An attack like what occurred in Vegas is difficult to anticipate, even though the killer reportedly had 10 rifles in his room.

“When I thought about it, how could he have gotten those 10 rifles into a hotel, easily, in a suitcase. I mean how many times have you walked into a hotel with a large suitcase and someone just says, you know, the bellman, ‘can I help you,’ ‘no I’ll take it up myself,'” stated the chief.

According to Chief Holloway, all the great investigative police work going on is not enough.

“You just hope that [we] can get enough information out there to the citizens to remind them if they see something, say something, do something,” added Chief Holloway.

