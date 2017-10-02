Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered man Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Eric Woodman was reported missing by his family.

He was last seen on Sept. 18.

Woodman is described as 5’9” and 145 pounds. He is bald, with multiple tattoos, including a “Chevy” symbol on his chest, just below his neck, “gun” on the back of his head” and “Valeriani” on his back.

He has a history of medical issues and may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.