Florida mom runs for life during Vegas shooting: We watched people being shot & getting trampled

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – A Florida mother tells a heart-breaking story of how she and her friend were able to escape and survive the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Shelley Mallory said she thought she was going to die when shots rang out at a concert in Las Vegas.

“It was the worst night of my life,” Mallory said. “The shots just rang out and they were constant and we couldn’t get under the bleachers.”

Mallory recently survived a massive stroke. “God chose spare me again. Last night wasn’t our time. Exactly 5 months ago I had a massive stroke.”

She was in Las Vegas with her friend Becca Laws. Suddenly, they were running for their lives. They heard what sounded like fireworks, but soon learned it was gunfire.

“Becca Laws and I literally ran for our lives. Running by dead bodies I just kept screaming don’t stop!”

She said she called her husband and three children in Belleview, Florida. She told him, “No matter what happens I love you, someone is shooting us.”

The only way to exit was toward Mandalay Bay, but when she saw the shots coming from that area, she went across the field. “Every time we heard shots we hit the ground,” she said. “We watched people being shot and getting trampled.”

They ran toward the Tropicana and asked a man to get in his truck, but he told them no so they started running again.

This time, they were lucky to come across an off-duty police officer and his girlfriend who is a corrections officer. He drove them to the Las Vegas Police Department.

“We could hear a lot of chatter on the scanners as officers came in and out of the briefing room. Some officers already had blood on them and were going back out,” she posted on Facebook.

Mallory is very thankful to those who helped them and calm their fears after they arrived at the police station.

“What were the odds we happened onto an off-duty officer and corrections officer in the middle of terror.”

So far, at least 58 people were reported killed in Sunday night’s massacre. At least 500 others were wounded and the death toll could rise.

