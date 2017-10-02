FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group after ISIS claims attack

By Published:
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

(AP) — The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

A graphic released Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 by Amaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, claiming responsibility for the mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying that the perpetrator was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. In statements released Monday by its Amaq news agency, the group gave no proof of the claim it was behind the shooting that killed more than 50 people and wounded over 400 at a country music concert Sunday night. (Amaq News Agency via AP)

The Islamic State claimed the attack, saying the shooter converted to Islam months ago but at this point, the FBI says they have determined no connection to an international terrorist group.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.

