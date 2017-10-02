Bicyclist struck, killed on Hillsborough Ave.

TAMPA (WFLA) – A bicyclist was killed just before 3 a.m. Monday on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Hillsborough, east of 50th Street and collided with the bicyclist who was in the outside lane and directly in the path of her car.

The bicyclist was thrown into the path of two other vehicles and died at the scene.

On of the vehicles, described as a gray or green passenger car left the scene of the crash before talking with police.

No other information was immediately released.

