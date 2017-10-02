AUDIO: Police breech Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay Hotel room

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – When police officers went to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert venue, they breeched Stephen Paddock’s room and he was dead.

Police released the audio from the moments leading up to explosive breach of his hotel room. They didn’t know what they would find inside; how many people or how many weapons.

They have since said that Paddock was already dead. They did find a cache of weapons inside. Police said 10 rifles were found.

“What happened was is that the officers that were actually at that concert could actually hear where the rounds were coming from. It’s very difficult for them to pinpoint that because it was up on the 32nd floor,” said Undersheriff Kevin McMahill with the Las Vegas Police.

“They could see that the rounds were coming from that particular location as heavy fire, automatic fire at times. And so they were corralling all of the people that were actually at the concert into … behind a block wall. And so a number of other officers as the information came out then went immediately to the Mandalay Bay and began to ascend up to that 32nd floor. What we know is that once we arrived up there we had isolated this individual to the two rooms and then our SWAT team used the explosive breaching to go in and confront the individual.”

Police told Paddock’s brother that they identified him through identification in his wallet. His brother told NBC that he often went to Las Vegas and was familiar with the big hotels there.

Police said he had been staying at the hotel since Sept. 28.

Fifty people are dead and more than 400 people were taken to local hospitals.

