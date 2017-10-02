Allegiant Air offering help to individuals, families impacted by Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – Allegiant is offering help to individuals and families impacted by the concert massacre in Las Vegas.
The airline tweeted on Monday, advising followers “if you or your family members were affected by what happened last night, we want to help. Whether you need to fly to or from Las Vegas, please write to us at communications@allegiantair.com. We will do what we can do help you.”
Las Vegas is Allegiant’s hometown, and the statement says they are “heartbroken, but gratified to see the world rally around our community.”
You can see the routes Allegiant flies to and from Las Vegas by going online to their website.
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE:
- Latest updates on concert attack in Las Vegas
- Brother of Las Vegas gunman lives in Orlando, says he’s stunned
- AUDIO: Police breach Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay Hotel room
- FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group after ISIS claims attack
- Country stars react to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas
- White House, Florida officials respond to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas
- Trump condemns ‘act of pure evil’ in Las Vegas
- PHOTO: Map shows targeted festival area on Las Vegas strip
- Tampa Bay area radio DJ returns home from country music festival in Las Vegas