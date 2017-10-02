Allegiant Air offering help to individuals, families impacted by Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – Allegiant is offering help to individuals and families impacted by the concert massacre in Las Vegas.

The airline tweeted on Monday, advising followers “if you or your family members were affected by what happened last night, we want to help. Whether you need to fly to or from Las Vegas, please write to us at communications@allegiantair.com. We will do what we can do help you.”

Las Vegas is Allegiant’s hometown, and the statement says they are “heartbroken, but gratified to see the world rally around our community.”

You can see the routes Allegiant flies to and from Las Vegas by going online to their website.

