15-year-old girl cut by stranger with knife while walking to school in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Blake High School student reported to a school resource officer that she had been stabbed in the hand by a stranger on her way to school on Monday.

The 15-year-old was on Spruce Street W, near North Boulevard, when she was approached by the man, who was holding a knife.

Police said the man grabbed the teen and as she struggled to get away, she suffered a laceration to her hand.

The girl sprayed the suspect with mace and was able to jump into a passing car.

Tampa police and security blanketed the area looking for the suspect.

The suspect has been described as approximately 40-45 years old and about 5’8” with a thin build.

The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The teen was treated and released from the hospital.