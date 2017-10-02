1 killed when car overturns in crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash in Clearwater Monday morning.
Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were at the scene of the fatal crash at Drew Street and Duncan Avenue at 6:30 a.m.
One of the vehicles overturned on its side.
The injured person was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Drew Street will remain closed in both directions for several hours as the investigation continues.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- O.J. Simpson freed from Nevada prison, could move to Tampa Bay area
- Missing Winter Park nanny found dead in Orange County, police say
- Florida teen accidentally shot by stepfather during heated debate over Trump, situation in Puerto Rico
- La Niña pattern will impact Tampa Bay this fall and winter
- Florida man loses fake eye while surfing
- VIDEO: Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show
- Tampa jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma