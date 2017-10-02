1 killed when car overturns in crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash in Clearwater Monday morning.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were at the scene of the fatal crash at Drew Street and Duncan Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

One of the vehicles overturned on its side.

The injured person was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Drew Street will remain closed in both directions for several hours as the investigation continues.

