Some Florida Keys reopen to tourism after Irma

By Published:
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a small boat approaches the Whale Harbor Bridge Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Islamorada, Fla. Keys officials gave the green light for visitors to return to the island chain after Hurricane Irma passed through on Sept. 10. While Key Largo and Key West were least impacted, other areas of the Keys are still recovering. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Keys have reopened to visitors three weeks after Hurricane Irma’s assault on the island chain.

Local officials designated Sunday for the official return of tourists based on rapid utility restoration and the need to resume the Keys’ tourism-based economy.

Tourism-related jobs account for about 50 percent of the workforce.

Key Largo and Key West were least affected by Irma’s Sept. 10 landfall and have more lodging and attractions open than other parts of the Keys.

The hardest hit area is the Lower Keys, from northeast of Key West to the Seven Mile Bridge. Airline and cruise ship arrivals have resumed into Key West.

Traffic is flowing on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s