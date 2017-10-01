Political newcomer discusses Florida House race in District 56 with News Channel 8

Paul_Mueller By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this week’s edition of News Channel 8’s Sunday Spotlight, we spoke with Jeff Mann, a political newcomer vying to become the Republican nominee for District 56 in the Florida House, which includes southern Polk County as well as Hardee and Hernando Counties.

He’s a businessman, former firefighter and Army veteran, yet it’s Mann’s first time running for political office.

He spoke with News Channel 8 on a variety of issues this week, including why he’s decided to run for political office, his views on the state’s response to the areas affected by Hurricane Irma and the number one issue he’s hearing from voters in the three counties he would represent if elected.

You can see the full interview by watching the video above.

