PHOTOS: Walt Disney World celebrates 46 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — October 1 is a day of anniversaries for Walt Disney World and its fans.

On October 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened its gates in Florida. The opening included the Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

According to the official Disney Park’s blog, William Windsor Jr. was the first park guest.

Exactly 11 years later, on October 1, 1982, Epcot opened.

This Sunday, Walt Disney World is celebrating Epcot’s milestone 35th year with an anniversary celebration at the park, exclusive anniversary merchandise and a special edition of the fireworks show Illuminations: Reflections of Earth.

The official Disney Parks blog also celebrated leading up to the anniversary by releasing “The Dream Called EPCOT” video that used to run on a loop at the Magic Kingdom.