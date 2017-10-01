Person of interest in Winter Park nanny’s death apprehended

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH) —Scott Nelson, a person of interest in the death of Altamonte Springs woman Jennifer Fulford, has been apprehended by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
According to JSO’s official twitter page, Nelson was apprehended at a motel on New Kings Road.
Searchers found Fulford’s body Saturday in the woods near Apopka Vineland Road in Orange County.
Fenton Street reopened Sunday after law enforcement officers finished searching the area for clues.
There was a statewide manhunt underway for 53-year-old Scott Nelson, who police are calling a person of interest.
Nelson was caught on surveillance video accessing Fulford’s bank account and withdrawing $300 on the same day she disappeared.
Nelson has an extensive criminal history
Nelson pleaded guilty to an attempted bank robbery in Dayton Beach in December 2010 and remains on federal probation.
Fulford’s family and the one she worked for in winter Park tell us they’re completely devastated.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- O.J. Simpson freed from Nevada prison, could move to Tampa Bay area
- Missing Winter Park nanny found dead in Orange County, police say
- Florida teen accidentally shot by stepfather during heated debate over Trump, situation in Puerto Rico
- La Niña pattern will impact Tampa Bay this fall and winter
- Florida man loses fake eye while surfing
- VIDEO: Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show
- Tampa jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma
- PHOTOS: Walt Disney World celebrates 46 years