Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a man was killed after being hit by a car while walking in a Tampa road late Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Steve Jaimes of Tampa was walking south along Memorial Highway around 10:30 p.m. when it happened. Jaimes was apparently walking along the center of the inside southbound lane.

A witness told deputies Jaimes was stumbling in the road and didn’t respond to horn honking as other cars swerved around him.

At some point, investigators say a 23-year-old who was driving south on Memorial Highway hit Jaimes. Deputies say the driver didn’t see Jaimes due to the lighting conditions and because Jaimes was not using the sidewalk.

Jaimes was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed.

