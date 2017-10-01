Only On 8: O.J. Simpson’s former manager talks about release from prison

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Now that O.J. Simpson is a free man, his former manager says it is likely he will move to Florida.

The former football player was released Sunday after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for a botched hotel room heist.

“His family is his life, and right now I think that is the main things in his life,” said Norman Pardo in an exclusive interview with News Channel 8.

Simpson’s adult son and daughter both live near St. Petersburg.

His daughter, Sydney Simpson, lives in a modest house on Coquina Key.

Simpson could also choose to live with his son, Justin, who lives just north of Lakewood High School. Justin is a realtor at Coldwell Banker and works out of a downtown office.

Pardo, who lives in the Tampa Bay area, worked with Simpson for 20 years. He tells News Channel 8 it was a challenge managing Simpson. Every time Pardo did something positive, he felt Simpson would do something negative.

He calls it the “O.J. Curse.” And now that “The Juice” is out of prison, Pardo is worried Simpson will be back in trouble soon.

“If he doesn’t change, yes. If he doesn’t get help and get away from the people he is with. I don’t foresee him staying out of trouble if he is hanging around with people who are thugs,” said Pardo.

Pardo also tells News Channel 8 he is concerned about Simpson’s health, saying the former football star has memory issues.

“His attorney told me he [O.J.] couldn’t remember who I was, said he thought he met me once or twice. And that scared me because of the CTE, memory is the first thing to go, and I am wondering if he is getting the right help,” said Pardo.

News Channel 8’s Amanda Ciavarri spoke exclusively with Norman Pardo one-on-one. To see the full interview, including when Amanda asks Pardo about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, click the video above.