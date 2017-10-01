Megacon Tampa Bay draws thousands to convention center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An expected 20,000 fans are expected to turn out for the second annual Megacon Tampa Bay this weekend.

The three-day convention is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror and gaming event in the southeast with thousands of exhibits.

“This is really a pop culture celebration,” said organizer Andrew Moyes.

And at this celebration, it’s all about who and what you’re wearing.

“I’ve been working on this for like four months so I just wanted a time to show it off,” Devin Wray said of his costume.

Shellane and Dean Demarest are owners of Cos a Commotion, which is giving people the wow factor as they bring their favorite characters to life.

“The customers come in, they get a prop. It just gives them an experience, rather than just something random.”

And if you’re looking for Mr. or Ms. right, Ryan Glitch of Sci-Fi Speed Dating says this could be the place where the magic begins.

“If you’re here, you’re a fan of something and you understand that passing, you have something to build from,” he said. “Whereas traditional speed dating, you could be a free-spirited flower child hippie and you could be stuck with 50 bloodsucking lawyers.”

If you’re into giving back, Charity Nerds is a non-profit organization donating video games to kids who need them.

“Our goal is to help kids with the power of play,” founder Heath Lockerlear said.

And of course one of the biggest surprises of the weekend — the appearance of Stan Lee, the co-creator of legendary characters like Spiderman, Hulk and the X-Men.

Lee wasn’t supposed to appear in Tampa originally. It was only after Hurricane Irma hit that he decided he’d come to help raise money for relief efforts through a special auction.

If you haven’t checked out Megacon Tampa Bay yet, you still have time. Doors open Sunday at 7 a.m.