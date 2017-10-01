Man arrested after deputy-involved crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a crash involving a Pinellas County deputy.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday at Walsingham Road and Seminole Boulevard in unincorporated Largo.

Deputy Erin Nestor was responding to a call for assistance at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office says she was headed south on Seminole Boulevard in a marked Chevy Tahoe with her lights and sirens activated.

Investigators say 69-year-old John Clark caused the crash when he turned onto Seminole Boulevard into the path of Deputy Nestor. Clark was leaving the Niagra Tap Bar & Grill in his Oldsmobile Bravada at the time.

Deputy Nestor was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Clark was taken to Largo Medical Center and has since been released.

After Clark was released, deputies say he admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. He was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.