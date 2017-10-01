Man, 34, drowns off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities are investigating after a 34-year-old man drowned at St. Pete Beach.
Deputies said Bret Rule of Port Charlotte was found unconscious in the water behind the Plaza Beach Motel at 4506 Gulf Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rule was seen on the beach alone shortly before his death. Witnesses said he appeared to be intoxicated and was acting incoherently.
Investigators believe he entered the water between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm.
A passerby found him unconscious and pulled him ashore. Paramedics came to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before Rule was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital and pronounced dead.
Deputies believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in his death.
An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.
No further details are available at this time.
