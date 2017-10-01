Hudson man charged for helping HBVFD fraud suspect flee from deputies

By Published:
Anthony Bucaro. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man was arrested in connection with an organized fraud scheme involving three former Hernando Beach volunteer fire chiefs, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Bucaro, 64, was charged with obstruction Sunday after detectives said he tried to help former HBVFD Chief David Freda flee from deputies. They said Bucaro was aware Freda, who is the current City of Brooksville Fire Chief, had a warrant out for his arrest.

On Friday, detectives issued arrest warrants for Freda, David Murdock and Travis Morris after a seven-month investigation stemming from allegations of misappropriation of funds at the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Freda, the current City of Brooksville Fire Chief and Murdock, the city’s fire captain, are both charged with organized fraud more than $50,000.

Morris, a FEMA employee, is charged with organized fraud more than $20,000.

Travis Morris. (Hernando County Jail)

Bucaro was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $300 bond.

Detectives ask anyone with first-hand information or evidence that may be pertinent to this case, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit at 352-754-6830.

If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s