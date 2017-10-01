Hudson man charged for helping HBVFD fraud suspect flee from deputies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hudson man was arrested in connection with an organized fraud scheme involving three former Hernando Beach volunteer fire chiefs, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Bucaro, 64, was charged with obstruction Sunday after detectives said he tried to help former HBVFD Chief David Freda flee from deputies. They said Bucaro was aware Freda, who is the current City of Brooksville Fire Chief, had a warrant out for his arrest.

On Friday, detectives issued arrest warrants for Freda, David Murdock and Travis Morris after a seven-month investigation stemming from allegations of misappropriation of funds at the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Freda, the current City of Brooksville Fire Chief and Murdock, the city’s fire captain, are both charged with organized fraud more than $50,000.

Morris, a FEMA employee, is charged with organized fraud more than $20,000.

Bucaro was booked into the Pasco County Jail on a $300 bond.

Detectives ask anyone with first-hand information or evidence that may be pertinent to this case, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit at 352-754-6830.

If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

