Florida teen accidentally shot by stepfather during heated debate over Trump, situation in Puerto Rico

Volusia County Sheriff's Office

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Deltona teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the knee following a heated discussion over President Donald Trump and the situation in Puerto Rico, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at a birthday party with family and children present.

Deputies said the girl was a bystander in an argument between her stepfather, Jose Amaro, 41, and his brother-in-law.

The two men got into a debate about “about politics, Trump and the situation in Puerto Rico,” a deputy wrote in his incident report.

Deputies said the men had been drinking and appeared to be drunk.

Witnesses said their verbal altercation turned physical and Amaro allegedly shoved his brother-in-law and went inside to grab a handgun.

As family members tried to subdue him, he fired one shot into the yard, hitting his stepdaughter, and was tackled to the ground.

The teen was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said Amaro remained on the scene to tend to the girl until law enforcement arrived.

Amaro was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as possession of ammunition by a felon.

Amaro has two felony convictions in New Jersey, deputies said.

