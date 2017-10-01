Florida man loses fake eye while surfing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida surfer’s wife is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for her husband’s missing prosthetic eye.

Carolyn Pandolfi told WKMG her husband Raymond Davidson was surfing at Daytona Beach Wednesday and wiped out when he encountered choppy water. His prosthetic eye disappeared in the ocean.

“It would be amazing to find it in the ocean,” Pandolfi said.

Pandolfi said her husband had the prosthetic for 20 years. “It is a hazel green color and looks like an Eye he was surfing in front of the band shell,” she said. “These things are expensive so if someone finds it can you please message me.”

Daytona beachgoers were sympathetic to their predicament. One stranger was kind enough to start a GoFundMe account to cover the cost of the eye. The goal is to raise $1,800.

According to WKMG, Davidson has an appointment with an eye doctor on October 6.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-