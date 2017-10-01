House Speaker discusses how Puerto Ricans could impact Florida’s political climate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the key Florida lawmakers carefully watching the political climate is outgoing State House Speaker Richard Corcoran, a Republican State Senator who represents District 37, which includes part of Pasco County.

Corcoran became Speaker of the House just last year after serving in the legislature since 2010.

On Sunday morning, Speaker Corcoran sat down with News Channel 8 to talk about a variety of issues including how a possible wave of Puerto Ricans moving to the US could affect the Florida political climate, his thoughts on President Trump and why his opinions about him have changed and, finally, whether he’d run to be Florida’s next Governor.

You can see the full interview by watching the video above.