Few anthem protests after Week 3 show of unity

The Latest on Week 4 of the NFL (all times EDT):

Most players stood for the national anthem before early Games of Week 4. Last week more than 200 players knelt in response to several tweets by President Donald Trump. Several players on the Buffalo Bills knelt, including star running back LeSean McCoy.

Texans’ Jurrell Casey, Wesley Woodyard, Brian Orakpo and DaQuan Jones raised a fist while Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews was not on the field for the anthem. He came out of the tunnel after it ended. Nine Browns players, including LB Christian Kirksey, raised their right arms with closed fists.

Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn also raised his right fist before the Rams-Cowboys game. Punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as promised, stood on the sideline during the national anthem after watching from the tunnel last week in Chicago. With the exception of center Ryan Jensen and guard Matt Skura, the Ravens all took a knee on the field before the national anthem and received boos from many in the crowd. The team then stood on the sideline after the music started.

The Cowboys returned to their usual pregame configuration: all standing along their sideline, but without arms linked. Last week Dallas kneeled in unison before “The Star-Spangled Banner” then stood, arms linked for the song.

New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff knelt before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A week ago, demonstrations were organized across the NFL in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan was the first owner to join his players before the game, standing arm-in-arm with them.

Some on the Saints’ sideline stood arm-in-arm on Sunday, and others had their hands over their hearts. On the Dolphins’ sideline, only tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills remained on one knee while Darius Rucker sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

