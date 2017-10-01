Deputies search for missing, endangered Valrico woman, 31

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 31-year-old woman from Valrico.
Deputies said Kelly Mayo disappeared from her residence on the 4100 block of Durant Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mayo displayed suicidal tendencies and needs medical attention.
Mayo is 5’02” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo on the front and black spandex pants with a white and purple logo.
If you see Mayo, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Person of interest in Winter Park nanny’s death apprehended
- Parole official: Simpson will live in Vegas area
- Boat crash brings southbound traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge to near standstill
- Florida man loses fake eye while surfing
- Florida teen accidentally shot by stepfather during heated debate over Trump, situation in Puerto Rico
- VIDEO: Marilyn Manson hurt onstage during NYC show
- Tampa jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma
- La Niña pattern will impact Tampa Bay this fall and winter
- PHOTOS: Walt Disney World celebrates 46 years