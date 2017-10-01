Deputies search for missing, endangered Valrico woman, 31

By Published:
Kelly Mayo. Photo courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 31-year-old woman from Valrico.

Deputies said Kelly Mayo disappeared from her residence on the 4100 block of Durant Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayo displayed suicidal tendencies and needs medical attention.

Mayo is 5’02” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo on the front and black spandex pants with a white and purple logo.

If you see Mayo, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s