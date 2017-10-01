Deputies search for missing, endangered Valrico woman, 31

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered 31-year-old woman from Valrico.

Deputies said Kelly Mayo disappeared from her residence on the 4100 block of Durant Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mayo displayed suicidal tendencies and needs medical attention.

Mayo is 5’02” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a logo on the front and black spandex pants with a white and purple logo.

If you see Mayo, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

