Boat crash brings traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge to near standstill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A boat appears to have crashed into the Howard Frankland Bridge on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the sight of the wreck brought traffic on the bridge to a near standstill due to onlookers.
It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt. We’re waiting on more details from highway officials.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
