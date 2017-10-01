3-year-old child hospitalized after near-drowning in North Redington Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler was hospitalized following a near-drowning in North Redington Beach.

Pinellas deputies received a frantic 911 call from the grandmother of 3-year-old Hunter Kelly after she found him submerged in the family’s pool on Sunday. Detectives said the child somehow managed to get past a door that was locked to enter the pool.

The grandmother, Kimberly Carr, 52, found the child minutes later submerged in the water. She pulled Hunter from the pool and began screaming for assistance and called 911, according to an incident report.

A neighbor performed CPR until a deputy arrived to take over. Paramedics with the Madeira Beach Fire Rescue came to the scene and began advanced life support.

Hunter was transported to the All Children’s Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-