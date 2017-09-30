Winter Haven police going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Chief Bird, Inspector Rusich, Sgt. Samantha Phillips, Sgt. Ken Nichols and Captain David Castle of the Winter Haven Police Department. (Source: Winter Haven PD)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers with the Winter Haven Police Department are going pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Starting Sunday, officers will wear pink badges to show their support for those who are fighting or have fought cancer, as well as honoring those who have passed. Officers will wear the pink badges throughout the entire month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The badges were purchased by individual members of the department, and officials say each member of the agency purchased a badge for a different reason.

“In my case, it is to honor my mother who is a survivor, but I also wear it to honor my brother and step-father that died of other types of cancer, as well as a co-worker who has survived cancer,” Chief Bird said in a news release. “Cancer is a bad disease that takes many of our loved ones prematurely. This is an opportunity for members of the Winter Haven Police Department to bring awareness in our community of all types of cancer. The badge company will donate a portion of the proceeds to a local charity of our choice.”

