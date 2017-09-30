VIDEO: Mom says she faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son

By Published:

DETROIT (WFLA)—A Michigan mother is facing possible jail time for not vaccinating her son, according to WXYZ.

Rebecca Bredo says she and her now-ex-husband, Jason Horne, initially agreed to space out vaccinations for their son. Nine years later, the couple is embroiled in a court battle because he now wants their son to receive all of his vaccinations.

The judge ordered Bredo to vaccinate her child or go to jail.

“I feel angry,” she said. “I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” said Bredo.

Michigan law allows religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children.

“I would rather sit behind bars for standing up for what I believe in than giving into something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bredo said.

According to the CDC, the United States has the safest, most effective vaccine supply in its history.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s