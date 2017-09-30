VIDEO: Mom says she faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son

DETROIT (WFLA)—A Michigan mother is facing possible jail time for not vaccinating her son, according to WXYZ.

Rebecca Bredo says she and her now-ex-husband, Jason Horne, initially agreed to space out vaccinations for their son. Nine years later, the couple is embroiled in a court battle because he now wants their son to receive all of his vaccinations.

The judge ordered Bredo to vaccinate her child or go to jail.

“I feel angry,” she said. “I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away,” said Bredo.

Michigan law allows religious, personal and medical exemptions for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children.

“I would rather sit behind bars for standing up for what I believe in than giving into something I strongly don’t believe in,” Bredo said.

According to the CDC, the United States has the safest, most effective vaccine supply in its history.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-